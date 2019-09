The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were called out twice yesterday.

SEMRA were tasked at 2:20pm by Waterford Gardaí to assist two walkers who were stuck in an area east of Mahon Falls.

During that operation a call came from Cahir Gardaí to search for a man who had got lost driving remote forest tracks on the North side of the Knockmealdowns.

Both rescues were successful and the incident finished at 7 o’clock yesterday evening.