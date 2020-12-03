Beat 102 103 has announced the results of their latest survey of people across the South East. Ahead of upcoming documentary “Pornography and You” Beat asked listeners to complete a survey on their experiences of porn. There were nearly 2,000 responses* with some noteworthy results.

A vast majority consume porn

A hefty 94% of survey respondents said they consume porn. 12% of respondents said they watch it rarely, while 16% said they watch it every month. 43% said they watch it every week while almost a quarter (22%) confessed to watching porn every single day . The vast majority (93%) look at porn online, and Pornhub is by far the most popular streaming site. 3% look at porn on social platforms such as Only Fans, and 1% of respondents look at it on TV also.

Not everyone likes what they see

Nine out of ten respondents said they found the porn available to be satisfactory, but 14% of women who responded, said they find it hard to access porn suited to their sexual tastes. Almost 40% think that porn is violent towards women and 21% of respondents think that it is violent towards men as well.

Porn can cause problems between partners

85% of survey respondents said they would watch porn while in a relationship, and while some will watch it with a partner, half watch it totally alone. Over 10% said that they would not be ok with their partners watching porn without them while just 3% of those surveyed say that if their partner watches porn alone, they consider it to be cheating. 283 people who took part in the survey said that pornography had been an issue for them in a romantic relationship.

More Help is Needed Understanding Porn

While the majority of survey respondents (88%) would say they have a healthy relationship with porn, 262 people confessed that right now, they do not feel they have a healthy relationship with pornography. Almost 1 in 4 survey respondents said they felt that porn had personally been a problem in their lives, and over 80% agreed they did not have the kind of sex education that helped them to understand pornography.

More insights on porn use will be discussed in upcoming documentary “Pornography and You” by Michelle Heffernan and Beat 102103. With personal accounts of porn use, interviews with porn professionals, and advice from experts in sexual health, “Pornography and You” aims to offer the listener a better understanding of a controversial subject matter that is prevalent in society but is largely swept under the carpet.

Speaking on the project, Presenter Michelle Heffernan said “I am passionate about improving sex education in Ireland. Having studied these results I am more determined now than ever to destigmatize the topic of sexual health and open up conversations around pornography, masturbation and healthy sexual relationships.”

Speaking about the findings of the survey, Beat 102 103 CEO, Gabrielle Cummins, says;

“when the concept of the documentary came up in a programme planning meeting, we decided to conduct the survey first to gauge whether this is something our listeners were interested to hear more about on Beat. The response has been the biggest reaction we’ve ever had to an online survey conducted by Beat on our social media platforms. The most worrying aspect for us, as a station targeting 15-34 year olds across the South East, is the lack of proper sex education. Consequently, young boys and girls think that what they see, while watching porn (which they can more easily access now via their smartphones) is reality. We want to raise awareness around a healthier approach to sex education and I think this thought-provoking documentary from our multi award nominated documentary maker Michelle Heffernan is an important step in starting these important conversations”.

“Pornography & You” produced and presented by Michelle Heffernan will be broadcast at 9pm, Thursday December 10th on Beat 102-103.