County Councils across the South East are preparing themselves for Storm Brendan this morning.

A status orange wind warning comes into effect for the 5 counties – and the entire country – at 8am.

It will be valid until 3 o’clock this afternoon as Met Eireann warns of significant flood risk, and damaging gusts.

Since five o’clock this morning, all of Connacht, Donegal and Kerry have been on alert, and that’s valid until nine o’clock tonight.

The Irish Coast Guard is warning that breaking waves along the coast can be unpredictable and quickly drag you away.

Rescue crews have tweeted to warn the public to stay away from exposed coasts.

#StormBrendan development is a great example of explosive cyclogenesis or “weather bomb” as some call it. See https://t.co/NcnOpWd2LB for more details. A very rough day ahead, heed the warnings. pic.twitter.com/Ur79exebXQ — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) January 13, 2020