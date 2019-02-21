A decision has been taken by campaign groups to call off the South East 24/7 cardiac services protest in Dublin on the 9th of March.

In a statement released yesterday, the South East Patient Advocacy Group has said it would like to reiterate that it has at all times “tried to ensure that the campaign remained community led by the people for the people”.

The group added that they have “always welcomed the support of politicians, political parties, trade unions and other such organisations”.

“However, we would like to make it very clear that in the interest of creating a proper umbrella under which all of us can campaign we asked that politicians, political parties and such like should not use this campaign as a platform.

The group added that “podiums should only be a place for ordinary people, medics, patients etc. to have their say”.

The group went on to say that their fear is “that with the upcoming elections looming the campaign may be used for political gain”.

Meanwhile, the group 24/7 Cardiac Cover for the South East say that “As a national rally (Raise the Roof) is on in Dublin on the same date – and upwards of 20,000 people are expected – the Cardiac March has had to be postponed”.

