A teenage boy has been treated in hospital following an assault in North Dublin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardai have launched an investigation into the assault on the Swords Road.

Officers say the teenager was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment for his injuries and investigations are ongoing.

He is the son of RTE Broadcaster Ray Kennedy who has tweeted this morning to thank those who came to his aid.

I confirm my son was attacked on Fri night, he was cycling home after work. He’s strong – knows self defence. 5 thugs outnumbered him, punched him, broke his nose – black eyes and cuts. I can’t thank those who came to his aid enough. Without them, who knows?He’s on the mend now. pic.twitter.com/MKeYxHrkbx — Ray Kennedy (@RayKennedyNews) July 19, 2021