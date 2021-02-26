The Solas Cancer Support Centre in Waterford opened its doors to clients for the first time 10 years ago today.

The land was donated by Waterford council and a huge fundraising effort allowed the €1m centre to be built outright.

Thousands of people have used their services – many of which are still being offered remotely at this time.

Manager Tracy McDaid says it’s hard to believe 10 years have passed:

“The charity is 21 years old and had operated from different rented premises.”

“It was really a committed group of volunteers and trustees who saw the vision of the centre, and here we are 10 years later.”