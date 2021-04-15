By Dean Egan.

The Solas Cancer Support Centre in Waterford has received confirmation of a funding boost.

6 charities will share a pot of €300,000 from the permanent TSB community fund.

Solas topped the poll nationally following a public vote.

Speaking to Beat news, manager Tracy McDaid says they’re delighted with the news:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to hear that we’re one of 6 charities nationally”

“It’s just a huge vote of confidence in the service, and a huge injection to funds, so we can help people with cancer across the South East.”