There may be travel disruption in some areas this morning because of treacherous weather conditions.

Met Éireann has a yellow snow and ice warning in place for the South-East, and across the country.

Yesterday saw snow across the region, particularly in higher ground, but we also saw the white stuff at several count centres on the second day of counting.

It's snowing in Kilkenny as we await the results of count 7 #GE2020 pic.twitter.com/NFMGRQw7Lq — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) February 10, 2020

More snowfalls are likely during the day today, and the warning is in place until midnight.

In the South-East snow has already been seen falling in Waterford, while the AA have had reports of especially slippery conditions around parts of Carlow and Kilkenny this morning.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland’s Weather Channel, says drivers need to be very careful this morning.

“Temperatures overnight have dipped down to 0 or -1c in one or two locations, and with that there are some icy conditions across the country at the moment.

“Especially on any untreated surfaces and on rural roads there certainly is some icy patches that have developed so take your time when you’re out and about.”