The sit-in occupation at the former Debenhams store in Waterford will end at lunchtime.

“The Deise 5” will leave the store through the Bakehouse Lane entrance before joining the picketers on Lady’s lane.

A press conference will be held on the street when they come out of the building.

The 5 have spent 4 nights inside fighting for better redundancy terms for ex-Debenhams workers.