Everyone thinks their puppy is the cutest in the country and now you could have a chance to prove it as Ireland’s Puppy of the Year competition has officially been launched.

The winning puppy will become a model pup and will star in its own professional photoshoot and become the face of a number of Petmania’s advertising campaigns for the next year.

The winning dog will also enjoy year-round pampering with 12 complimentary visits to their local Petmania Grooming Studio.

Last year’s winner was a blind Chow Chow from Tralee called Pumba.

His proud owner Catriona Dowling said: “Winning Petmania’s 2019 Puppy of the Year was an immensely enjoyable experience. I would encourage all dog owners to apply for this competition as It was nothing short of an honour to be the title holder. Aside from the awesome prizes like free grooming and free food for an entire year, their genuine interest in my welfare made being associated with the company so special. I became a local celebrity and featured in advertising campaigns over the past 12 months.”

Owners simply have to fill out a short form about their pet, including a picture to enter the competition.

Puppies must be less than 12 months old on September 28th 2020 to enter, those interested can visit the Petmania website to enter.