The Prosecution has closed its case in the trial of a Tipperary man accused of murdering an elderly retired farmer in Co Waterford.

28 year old Ross Outram of Ferryland, Waterford Road in Clonmel denies murdering 90 year old Paddy Lyons two years ago.

The assistant State Pathologist Dr Margert Bolster has already told this trial the deceased man Paddy Lyons suffered multiple blows with a blunt weapon.

She said he had 10 wounds on his head and neck.

28 year old Ross Outram denies murder and told gardai in interviews he fought back after the elderly man had hit him with a walking stick and a shovel.

He also said he had taken up to 100 Xanax tablets that day.

This afternoon, Dr Margert Bolster was recalled and cross examined about some of her evidence about whether the deceased man had suffered a concussion or not.

She said in her opinion ‘he almost certainly did’ because of the multiple lacerations to his scalp and because his face was smeared with blood when she went to the scene.

The Defence barrister put it to her that ‘by a country mile’ there is no evidence to form a view there was a concussion in this case.

Dr Bolster replied ‘I don’t think I’m wrong.’

The Prosecution has now closed its case and the trial will resume tomorrow.

