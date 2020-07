The average cost of both petrol and diesel in Ireland has increased this month.

It comes following a series of month-on-month decreases, according to the AA’s latest fuel price study.

It shows the average price of a litre of petrol now stands at 125.9 cent, which is 4 cent more than last month.

Diesel now costs an average of 117.3 cent per litre compared to last month’s price of 113.9 cent.