The number of people with Covid-19 being treated in hospital has increased to 132.

That’s up from yesterday’s figure of 113, according to the HSE, while 20 people are being treated in intensive care.

It comes as the Acting Chief Medical Officer has warned of a “serious escalation” in the coronavirus trends.

613 new cases were recorded yesterday, the highest daily figure since mid April, with 726 new infections in the North – the second highest recorded there since the start of the pandemic.

In the South East a further 9 cases have been identified in Tipperary, 8 in Wexford, 7 in Carlow and 5 in Kilkenny.

10 new deaths were recorded, but 8 of them date back at least a month.