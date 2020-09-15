The new roadmap for living alongside COVID-19 will be published this morning.

It’ll contain a five-tier system where counties will have different restrictions based on the prevalence of the virus locally.

Most counties will be put on level two at the moment but Dublin will likely be put at a higher level.

That’ll mean drink-only pubs in the capital won’t be able to reopen as planned next Monday.

A senior Government source told The Irish Times that the situation in Dublin was a “serious worry” for the Cabinet.

“All the indications are very worrying,” they said.

Another 208 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Monday night, including 108 in Dublin. There were no new deaths.

The number of hospitalised patients has grown from 36 to 60 since the start of the month, while the number in intensive care has increased from six to 11.

Separately, the period for which people with Covid-19 are required to isolate is being cut from 14 days to 10. Under new guidelines, patients who test positive are being advised to self-isolate for “a minimum of 10 days” from the onset of symptoms.