By Dean Egan.

The need for a new Garda Station in Clonmel was first raised in the Dail over 50 years ago by the late Sean Treacy.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath used his time in the chamber to address the issue again last week.

He called on the Taoiseach to give a firm commitment and said the current station is not fit for purpose.

Independent Deputy McGrath says it’s going on for too long now:

“We cannot wait.”

“This is a building not fit for Gardaí or for the public.”

“We have so many reports……when are we going to see the construction of our new Garda Station……we have planning and we have a site, so when will we get the green light?”

In response, the Taoiseach Michael Martin said he would address the issue with the Justice Minister.