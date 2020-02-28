Waterford is under a status yellow rainfall warning.

The National Emergency Co-Ordination Group will meet this morning ahead of the arrival of Storm Jorge

Meanwhile, three separate wind warnings – two orange and one yellow – will affect the entire county when the storm arrives on Saturday.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel, says large amounts of rain are expected:

“Considering we do have storm Jorge, due to move in across the country on Saturday, rainfall totals are expected to increase to between 20 to 50 millimeters over the course of the weekend.”

Meanwhile

Some roads in Tipperary remain impassable this morning.

The Defence Forces is on standby again today to deal with more flooding incidents.

They were deployed in three areas in Westmeanth and Limerick yesterday, after the Shannon burst its banks.