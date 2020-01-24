The mobile network GoMo says it acknowledges some customers faced issues surrounding ‘verification’ texts.

It affects anyone looking to get their number confirmed for banking reasons or any service that needs a two-step authentication.

The network launched in October last year, and is owned by Eir.

Bríonan Kennedy – who is Head of Digital Sales at GoMo – says it’s out of their control:

“It happens when a customer moves their number from one network to another. What happens is the national database, which is used for these verification texts, is not refreshed as quickly as people would like.”