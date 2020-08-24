The Met Office has named Storm Francis that is due to hit Ireland tomorrow.

Gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour and heavy rain can be expected in parts of the country over the coming days.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Connacht, Donegal, Cork, Kerry and Waterford will take effect from midnight and run until midnight tomorrow.

Up to 50mm of rain’s likely in places.

A Status Yellow alert for strong winds will also be in place for Munster and Wexford from 6am until 7pm tomorrow.

#StormFrancis has been named A deep area of low pressure will bring heavy rain and the risk of severe gales in places during Tuesday and Wednesday Warnings have been issued, more information here https://t.co/vdbKXpnseG stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/UZk11JB7s8 — Met Office (@metoffice) August 24, 2020