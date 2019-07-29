The main Cath Lab at UHW will be out of commission for at least 3 months.

According to the South-East Patient Advocacy Group – it’s to accommodate the installation of new equipment.

The move is being widely criticised by those who have campaigned tirelessly for 24/7 cardiac care for the South East.

Speaking to Beat news, spokesperson Hillary O’Neill, says they want clarity that the services won’t be effected:

“We need to get more details from the HSE on this, what contingency plans they have in place. I mean it’s frightening for a lot of people to know that there’s going to be no PPCI service for 3 months.”