The latest political opinion poll has seen a sharp rise in support for Sinn Féin.

It’s up 7 to 21% support – boosting Mary Lou McDonald’s calls to be included in tomorrow night’s leaders’ TV debate.

According to The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll, Fine Gael’s support has fallen significantly, down six to 23%.

It has Fianna Fáil unchanged as the largest party on 25 percent support, while Independents and others hold 14 percent.

The Green Party has 8% support, Labour is on 5 – the Social Democrats and Solidarity/People Before Profit have two percent.