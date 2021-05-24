By Dean Egan.

The Kaleidoscope Festival due to take place in June has been postponed for 12 months.

The family friendly event at Russborough House in Co. Wicklow is not going ahead this year due to covid restrictions.

All current tickets will remain valid for next year or refunds are available.

A statement from the organisers says;

“We are incredibly disappointed to announce that Kaleidoscope Festival will not go ahead this June as planned. With the prospect of restrictions being relaxed, we had sincerely hoped to be able to proceed.”

“Hope is on the horizon for the return of live events later this year, however as our show dates creep closer, we owe it to our ticketholders to provide clarity and certainty around the situation, and so have made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s festival until 2022.”

“We have made this decision in support of family safety and wellbeing, one of our core values. As frustrating as this is for us all, it is simply the right thing to do.”