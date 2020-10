The investigation into the disappearance of a Kilkenny-woman has been upgraded to murder.

Jo Jo Dullard went missing after making a call from a public phone box in Moone in County Kildare in November 1995.

The case was examined by the serious crime review team following a meeting between JoJo’s sister Kathleen and the Garda Commissioner.

The Gardaí and the Callan woman’s family will make a fresh appeal for information later about the the 21 year olds disappearance.