The HSE’s urging people who’ve recently uninstalled its Covid Tracker App to reconsider.

It follows news that tens of thousands of android users have deleted it since it was first rolled out.

Meanwhile a fix for Android phones is being rolled out by Google this morning after users of the tracker app reported their batteries being drained over the weekend.

Technology correspondent Jess Kelly says people are now being asked to reinstall it:

“Around 86,000 people have uninstalled the app on their android phone.”

“The HSE, this morning, are begging and pleading with those people to reconsider, especially as numbers continue to rise.”