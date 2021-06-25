The HSE is recommending families rethink communion parties or other gatherings in light of the delta variant.

It’s considered up to 60 per cent more transmissible than other strains.

It now accounts for an estimated 20 per cent of cases here, but the HSE has warned that’s likely to increase.

Chief Operations Officer Anne O’Connor says people need to be cautious about gatherings:

“The problem is, this particular variant moves so quickly, because of its higher level of transmissibility, it goes through groups more quickly.”

“I think in terms of the numbers of people, or some of the precautionary measures like being outdoors, are extremely important.”