By Dean Egan.

A new report has revealed that the highest number of sex offenders are living in the South East.

More than one in four convicted sex offenders being monitored are living in communities across the region.

According to the Irish Times, the Sex Offender Risk Assessment and Managment (SORAM) programme described it as a “significant change.”

47 sex offenders are located across Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and Tipperary.

The five south-eastern counties overtook the Dublin Metropolitan Region, which had accounted for 30 per cent last year, but was the location of just 24 per cent (41) at the beginning of 2021.

All but one of the 173 convicted sex offenders under the supervision of SORAM last year were male, while their ages ranged from 77 to 19, according to the report.