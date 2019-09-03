The High Kings will be taking to the road again in a major Irish tour which will see them play 23 dates across the country.
The tour commences in Dunmanway, Cork on October 26 and sees them play in most counties across Ireland before finishing the tour in I.N.E.C in Killarney on February 7.
It all began 12 years ago, back in 2007, when Brian, Darren, Finbarr and former member Martin Furey came together as a new Irish ballad group which was to be known as The High Kings. Since then they have released four studio albums, two live albums, two DVDs and recruited Paul O’Brien as their newest member.
Tour dates:
October:
Saturday, Oct 26 – The Parkway Hotel, Dunmanway
Sunday, Oct 27 – Kenmare GAA Club, Kenmare
December:
Sunday, December 1 – Termon Complex, Pettigo, Donegal
Thurs, December 12 – Market Place Theatre, Armagh
Friday, December 13 – Ulster Hall, Belfast
Saturday, December 14 – Strule Arts Centre, Omagh
Saturday, December 21 – An Grianan, Letterkenny
Friday, December 27 – Hillgrove Hotel, Monaghan
Saturday, December 28 – Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow
January:
Wednesday, January 1 – Heritage Hotel, Killenard
Thursday, January 2 – Ardhowen Theatre, Enniskillen
Saturday, January 4 – Great National Hotel, Ballina
Friday, January 10 – Hotel Kilmore, Cavan
Saturday, January 11 – Rustic Inn Abbeyshrule
Friday, January 17 – University Concert Hall, Limerick
Saturday, January 18 – Wexford Opera House
Friday, January 24 – Cork Opera House
Saturday, January 25 – Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon
Sunday, January 26 – Vicar St., Dublin
Wednesday, January 29 – Millennium Forum, Derry
Friday, January 31 – Radisson Hotel, Athlone
February:
Saturday, February 1 – Leisureland, Galway
Friday, February 7 – I.N.E.C., Killarney