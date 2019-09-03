The High Kings will be taking to the road again in a major Irish tour which will see them play 23 dates across the country.

The tour commences in Dunmanway, Cork on October 26 and sees them play in most counties across Ireland before finishing the tour in I.N.E.C in Killarney on February 7.

It all began 12 years ago, back in 2007, when Brian, Darren, Finbarr and former member Martin Furey came together as a new Irish ballad group which was to be known as The High Kings. Since then they have released four studio albums, two live albums, two DVDs and recruited Paul O’Brien as their newest member.


Tour dates:

October:

Saturday, Oct 26 – The Parkway Hotel, Dunmanway

Sunday, Oct 27 – Kenmare GAA Club, Kenmare

December:

Sunday, December 1 – Termon Complex, Pettigo, Donegal

Thurs, December 12 – Market Place Theatre, Armagh

Friday, December 13 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

Saturday, December 14 – Strule Arts Centre, Omagh

Saturday, December 21 – An Grianan, Letterkenny

Friday, December 27 – Hillgrove Hotel, Monaghan

Saturday, December 28 – Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow

January:

Wednesday, January 1 – Heritage Hotel, Killenard

Thursday, January 2 – Ardhowen Theatre, Enniskillen

Saturday, January 4 – Great National Hotel, Ballina

Friday, January 10 – Hotel Kilmore, Cavan

Saturday, January 11 – Rustic Inn Abbeyshrule

Friday, January 17 – University Concert Hall, Limerick

Saturday, January 18 – Wexford Opera House

Friday, January 24 – Cork Opera House

Saturday, January 25 – Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon

Sunday, January 26 – Vicar St., Dublin

Wednesday, January 29 – Millennium Forum, Derry

Friday, January 31 – Radisson Hotel, Athlone

February:

Saturday, February 1 – Leisureland, Galway

Friday, February 7 – I.N.E.C., Killarney

