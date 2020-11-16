The government is to move to ban take-away pints.

Cabinet will be asked to make the decision tomorrow with the Department of Health preparing a regulation to be signed later in the week.

Some pubs who are closed claimed they had to clean human excrement off the outside of their premises after people gathered outside with take-away drinks from other pubs.

It comes after hundreds of people gathered in Dublin and Cork over the weekend getting take-away drinks from some pubs.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says they don’t want a repeat of those scenes: “The collective effort of people is working. We are still doing things. It’s different and it’s very difficult for people.”

“Of course people are fatigued but what we are endeavoring to do is to create space for people to have a meaningful December and a meaningful Christmas.

“If we all work together to get the numbers down, we can do that.”