By Dean Egan.

The government is considering allowing people who’ve tested negative for Covid-19 to access indoor dining.

NPHET only wants those who are fully vaccinated to be given access to indoor service at pubs and restaurants.

According to the Business Post, a testing element will be part of the Covid pass that’s introduced.

Padraig Cribben, chief executive of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, says it’s not going to work:

“We believe it’s not workable for a variety of reasons.”

“We believe that publicans, restaurant owners etc using this would be open to legal challenge under equality law, under discrimination law and under GDPR.”