By Dean Egan.
The government is considering allowing people who’ve tested negative for Covid-19 to access indoor dining.
NPHET only wants those who are fully vaccinated to be given access to indoor service at pubs and restaurants.
According to the Business Post, a testing element will be part of the Covid pass that’s introduced.
Padraig Cribben, chief executive of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, says it’s not going to work:
“We believe it’s not workable for a variety of reasons.”
“We believe that publicans, restaurant owners etc using this would be open to legal challenge under equality law, under discrimination law and under GDPR.”