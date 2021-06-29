By Dean Egan.

The Government has agreed to postpone the re-opening of indoor dining for a number of weeks.

It follows a stark warning from the National Public Health Emergency Team about the Delta variant.

NPHET’s warned the Government that in a worst case scenario, Ireland could see 700,000 covid cases and 2,000 deaths by September.

Indoor dining has been postponed for a few weeks, with no new date announced.

Once indoor dining does reopen, it will only be limited to those who have been fully vaccinated, or those who have recovered from COVID.

While the delay is as Cabinet have agreed to the delay while they try to develop a system, with questions about unvaccinated workers being asked to work indoors, while uncertainty about the enforcement of the rules cause challenges from the start.

Speaking this afternoon, the Taoiseach, Michael Martin says;

“Concern has been growing across the world” about the Delta variant. “One thing is very clear is that it is much more transmissible – 55% more than the Alpha variant.”

“The number of guests attending weddings can increase to 50 as planned”

“The simple truth is that we’re in a race against the virus and the vaccine”

“The vaccines are safe, they work, and when you’re offered one you should take one.”