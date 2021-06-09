By Dean Egan.

The funeral of a three month old baby girl who died in a dog attack in Waterford takes place in Youghal this morning.

Mia O’Connell died after the incident at a house in the village of Clashmore in the early hours of Monday morning.

A post mortem exam was carried out on her body and the results are being kept private for operational reasons.

Gardaí have confirmed that the dog involved in the incident has been put down.

In a statement to local radio in Waterford, a member of the family said;

“We would like to thank everyone for their support, kind words and prayers at this time.”

“We would also like commend the paramedics who came to the scene, and the Rapid Response Unit from Youghal.”

“A GoFundMe page has been set up by friends and family”