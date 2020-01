The funeral of fisherman Willie Whelan takes place in Wexford this afternoon.

He was the skipper of the Alize vessel which sank of the coast of Hook Head on the night of January 4th.

An extensive search operation was carried out for the 41-year-old, before his body was recovered by naval divers last Friday.

Willie’s funeral mass takes place at St Aidan’s Church in Poulfur at 1 o’clock, with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery.