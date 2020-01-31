The funeral mass for Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley will take place later this morning.

The three children were found dead in their home in Newcastle, Co. Dublin last week.

A Mass of the Angels will take place at 11 o’clock in Rathcoole, Co Dublin for 9 year old Conor, 7 year old Darragh and their 3 year old sister Carla.

The bodies of the three children were discovered in their home last Friday night.

Their mother, Deirdre Morley, who has been charged with their murders, was remanded in custody earlier this week and is due back in court next Wednesday.

In the aftermath of their deaths, their dad Andrew McGinley said every breath is a struggle and he urged all parents to cuddle their children every chance they get and to tell your children you love them.

After this morning’s mass, Conor, Darragh and Carla will be laid to rest in nearby Newcastle Cemetry.