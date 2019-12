The first New Year celebrations have occurred!

The Pacific Islands have become the first places in the world to welcome the new year.

Tonga, Samoa and Kiribati have welcomed 2020, alongside celebrations in New Zealand.

The last places to start 2020 will be the American islands in the Pacific including the American Samoa and Howland Island.

Although just 125km, Samoa is already in 2020, while it is still December 30 in American Samoa.