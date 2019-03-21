Discount supermarket retailer Aldi has made the first significant change to their trademark layout in years with the introduction of a new smaller version of its store in London.

Aldi Local aims to compete with the likes of Tesco Express in urban areas by stocking a smaller range of items than a standard Aldi, but more than traditional corner stores.

Lovers of the middle aisle will be left disappointed, however, as the compact shop has dropped the brick-a-brack in the name of space saving.

The smaller store size has resulted in a 5% price increase, but Aldi says that their goods are still cheaper than other stores in the area.

Right now, there is just one store in the UK and there is no news as to whether bosses in Ireland intend on opening a similar outlet here.

Image: Twitter

