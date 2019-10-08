The family of a jockey who died following a fall says an apology from the HSE gives them a sense of closure.

Jack Tyner died of serious head injuries after a race in Dungarvan in Waterford in 2011.

The HSE acknowledged that Jack Tyner’s care in hospital fell below expected standards, and it apologised to the Tyner family.

Jack’s mother Mary has welcomed yesterday’s apology and an undisclosed settlement but says the delay was unnecessary:

“[We’re] reliving it all again at the moment… but got we got answers. It took a long time to get those answers – there was no need for that. They didn’t have to put us through everything, but that seems to be what they do.”