With dozens of clickbait headlines covering Hurricane Lorenzo right now, it’s impossible to separate fact from speculation.

With that in mind, we’ve put together some back to basics facts on what we know about the hurricane so far.

Where is Hurricane Lorenzo?

As of 3pm on Monday, Lorenzo is placed right in the centre of the Atlantic Ocean on a similar latitude to Florida.

Will Lorenzo hit the South East…

Weather models are slowly becoming more accurate. The most recent GFS ICON-EU chart shows two different models, with both suggesting that Lorenzo will hit Ireland’s West Coast. A chart from earlier today, however, shows a direct hit with the South East. Put simply, it’s just too early to say.

What Category is Hurricane Lorzeno right now?

A Category 4 hurricane as recently as 4am on Sunday morning, Lorenzo has dropped rapidly in strength to a Cat 2.

The latest GFS followed by ICON-EU shown here with wind gusts. As you can see two very different paths but both having some impact on the West coast. In another 24 hours hopefully there will be some more agreement on the track of #Lorenzo pic.twitter.com/Qw71ptWu4y — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) September 30, 2019

When will Lorenzo hit Ireland?

If Lorenzo develops a clear path towards Ireland, expect it to make landfall anywhere between early Thursday morning and Thursday night.

Will it remain a hurricane when/if it hits Ireland?

Now that the Hurricane has been downgraded to a Cat 2, the likelihood of it holding onto its hurricane status is slim, but not impossible.

If it remains a hurricane, will it pose a danger?

There’s still a good chance that Lorenzo will just be a ‘false alarm’ – a balmy Thursday is still possible due to remnants sweeping warm air over the country. If the hurricane maintains its strength, however, there’s a strong chance of a Status Orange or Red warning for coastal regions.

When will we be sure of Lorenzo’s impact?

A definitive answer on the storm’s path and strength should come late on Tuesday.