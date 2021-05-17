By Dean Egan.

The extent of cyber attacks on the Department of Health and the HSE will become clear as this week goes on.

Thousands of patients have had their appointments cancelled for the coming week, with urgent care prioritised.

A review of all IT systems within the Government is now believed to be taking place.

Sinn Fein’s health spokesperson, Waterford TD David Cullinane, says it’s important the issue is fixed:

“It is a very serious attack.”

“It has left many vital health services unable to operate, and we’re seeing cancellations across our hospital services.”

“All of that needs to be addressed really quickly”

University Hospital Waterford

The ongoing Cyber attack has resulted in considerable delays at University Hospital Waterford.

Management at UHW and Kilcreene Orthopaedic Hospital want to advise people that a number of services are cancelled for the week ahead.

These include all outpatient clinics, all diagnostics, endoscopy services and all elective inpatient and day case procedures.

A statement from the hospitals says a small number of procedures may go ahead, and patients are advised that they will be contacted directly.

St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow Kilkenny

UPDATE on services at St Luke's General Hospital, Carlow/Kilkenny following yesterday's cyber attack on @HSELive IT systems. Further updates will be available from Monday 17 May and at: https://t.co/XUeK04D79g We thank the public for their understanding at this time. @lukes_ck pic.twitter.com/HNqMnuCsRq — IEHG (@IEHospitalGroup) May 15, 2021