By Dean Egan.

The European Parliament has approved plans for a so-called Covid passport.

It would show whether someone’s been vaccinated, tested negative or recently recovered from the virus.

540 MEPs supported the measure, with 119 against and 31 abstentions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says it’s a “key step forward towards free and safe travel this summer”.

Parliament has adopted its negotiating position on the proposal for a certificate to reaffirm the right to free movement in Europe during the Covid-19 pandemic. Press release:https://t.co/n9EKnnyEfs — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) April 29, 2021