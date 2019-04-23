There was one winner of tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot, worth €44m.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Daily Million Results – Jackpot  €1,000,000

There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

8, 10, 11, 24, 26, 30 | 39

Daily Million Plus Results – Jackpot  €500,000

3, 8, 16, 17, 19, 30 | 2

EuroMillions Results – Jackpot  €44,153,561

There was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in the UK.

18, 23, 27, 42, 44 | 2 | 7

EuroMillions Plus Results – Jackpot  €500,000

There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

16, 17, 38, 43, 47

Daily Million Results – Jackpot  €1,000,000

There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

1, 4, 15, 18, 29, 37 | 19

Daily Million Plus Results – Jackpot  €500,000

There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

6, 7, 19, 21, 29, 36 | 17

