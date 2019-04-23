There was one winner of tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot, worth €44m.

The numbers drawn were 12, 23, 27, 42, 44 and the Lucky Stars were 2 and 7.

12 Irish players won €154.

The winning ticket was sold in the UK.

