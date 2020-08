The entire South East is under a status yellow rainfall warning.

Flooding’s expected in parts of Munster and Leinster as Met Eireann warns rivers may burst their banks.

Cathal Nolan is from Ireland’s Weather Channel:

“We do expect to see showers well into the afternoon and evening in places, particularly in the Southern half of the country.”

“It’s here that we can expect to see the heaviest of rain which comes on the back of some heavy rain that we’ve seen of late.”