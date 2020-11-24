The details of new on-the-spot COVID fines have been published.

They include a 500 euro fine for organising an event indoors or outdoors including house parties.

There’s 150 euro fines for attending one of those parties or events.

While 80 euro fines can be handed out for not wearing a facemask on public transport or in shops.

The news comes as a decision on how to exit Level Five restrictions now looks as though it will not be made until Friday.

There was a short discussion about the issue at cabinet this morning with NPHET meeting tomorrow.

It’s likely Ireland will move to level three restrictions next week with some changes.

It’s expected restaurants will be allowed to open sometime later in December but wet pubs will remain closed.