Occupiers are calling on the Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment to issue a concrete timeline for the Duffy-Cahill report implementation.

Heading into the third day of occupying the former Debenhams Store in City Square Waterford, occupiers demand a concrete timeline from the Government for the implementation of legislation that would protect workers from being left in the same situation as the ex-Debenhams workers.

The Dail heard yesterday from TD Mick Barry of the Socialist Party who informed them of the ‘Deise 5’ Waterford Debenhams occupation.

He tackled the Taosieach on the issues of non-unionised scab labour being hired by KPMG to cross pickets to pack stores, the issue of heavy presence of the Gardai in peaceful protests which are a civil matter and echoed the occupiers’ call for KPMG to come back to the negotiation table.

Michelle Gavin, Shop Steward in the Waterford store responded to the discussion in the Dail yesterday.

“Micheál Martin did not address the question asked but he did say he thought the legislation should be reviewed and changed in relation to collective redundancy and that we should be getting more than statutory. But they are empty words. The review was already committed to in the program for government which was agreed months ago but we will still don’t have a start date for this review, or a timeline or any indication of what this review will lead to. He is the one who can implement this – he can’t keep talking about it as if it’s some abstract concept or that it’s out of his hands. He needs to fill those empty words with action”

Yesterday the occupiers issued a call for junior Minister Mary Butler and TD Marc O’ Cathasaigh to speak to them. Minister Butler rang the occupiers in the store and committed to a meeting on Friday to discuss the situation in more details. Deputy O’ Cathasaigh address the occupiers situation live on WLR FM and has committed to meeting occupiers on Friday. The ex-Debenhams workers will also be asking the Deputies to sign the Mandate Trade Union backed campaign pledge to support them.

Noleen McCarthy, ex-Debenhams worker with 18 years service behind her, who is also in the occupation says;

“It’s disappointing that it has taken for us to escalate our protest to this level for our local politicians to speak to us. They have known about this for months, they are at the government table and we have not been seeing any benefit of that. Well, we’re determined. And we’re not just doing this for us, we’re doing it for every other worker who will come behind us facing similar struggle.”

The occupiers are demanding a timeline for legislation to be committed to. The occupation continues.