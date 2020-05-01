Students across the South East have until this evening t apply for the CAO.

The late applications deadline is at 5:15pm and candidates are advised to apply on CAO.ie well in advance to make sure the process is completed on time.

Career guidance expert, Betty McLoughlin, says the deadline is essential before actual college choices are made in July.

“All that’s really required of someone who wishes to apply for the CAO, just needs to log on today and put their details in.”

“They will have until the 1st of July to put in their course choices.”