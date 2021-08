By Dean Egan.

The country will get one last blast of summer sunshine this week.

Temperatures will generally be higher than 20 degrees over the next few days.

It’s to be dry, warm and sunny with light winds.

Head of Forecasting at Met Eireann Evelyn Cusask outlines where can expect the best of the weather.

“The highest temperatures will be in the West and South.”

“Very pleasant everywhere though, with temperatures up as high as 25 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.”