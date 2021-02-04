The country could grind to a halt due to heavy snow next week.

According to Met Eireann, a severe snow event is possible due to a Siberian cold front moving in from the East.

The weather will begin to turn cold from this weekend, with temperatures dropping again on Wednesday.

We could see a repeat of 2018’s storm Emma next week, which was nicknamed ‘the Beast from the East’.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says time will tell.

“It is a similar set up to Storm Emma in 2018 where we had a continual heavy snow falling.

“However, at the moment, it’s impossible to say where exactly that will happen or if it will turn to rain.

“If that cold air does meet those low pressure systems, we could see a repeat of something similar, with some very significant falls of snow .

“Unfortunately, it really is impossible to give a definitive answer at this stage.

“Be aware that it is going to get very cold and keep and eye on the forecast as it will change over the coming days as we get closer to the possible event.”