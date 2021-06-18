The Chief Medical Officer says the country is now experiencing a near elimination of Covid-19 in the vaccinated population.

Dr Tony Holohan says the incidence of the disease is dropping in people aged 50 to 65, who are in the process of receiving protection from full vaccination.

He says fully vaccinated people can safely resume normal life, however warned that people who haven’t received a jab should be cautious.

Dr Holohan says the vaccines are working:

“We’re seeing in the real world now, a really meaningful impact, that’s giving us great encouragement”

“The more people we get vaccinated, the more we can get back to normal.”

“The vaccines are working really well.