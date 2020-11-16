The Chief Medical Officer says a recent rise in the number of Covid-19 cases is a worrying development.

378 more infections were confirmed, and one further patient died.

In the South East, Waterford has 18 new cases of the infection, the highest in the region.

Meanwhile Wexford has 9, Kilkenny has 5 while Tipperary and Carlow have recorded less than five new cases each.

The estimated national 14-day incidence rate of the disease is now at 127, which is at its lowest point since October 8th.

Dr Tony Holohan has warned people not to ignore public health messages about socialising after a video emerged over the weekend of large crowds on a Dublin street.

However, Professor Anthony Staines from DCU says the contact tracing system still isn’t strong enough to avoid another shutdown in the New Year.