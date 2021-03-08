The CAO system for accessing third level education could be reformed under new plans from the government.

The changes would see easier access to apprenticeships and other alternative paths to college.

The Department of Higher Education and Research is a new creation of this government and this morning Minister Simon Harris will set out its first plans for reform of the sector.

Chief among them changes to the CAO system for accessing third level education.

At present the CAO doesn’t include things like apprenticeships, further education options or traineeships.

The new plans would see one platform offer college and university courses as well as alternative pathways in education in one portal, amid fears that the options for students are being limited too early under the current system.