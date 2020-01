The body of Willie Whelan has been recovered from the Irish Sea.

He went missing nearly 3 weeks ago when the Alize vessel went down off the South East Coast.

An extensive search operation has been underway since the 5th of January.

Navy divers recovered Mr Whelan’s body earlier today.

Our beloved son, husband, brother and friend has been recovered from the sea finally at last Posted by Ciaran Whelan on Friday, January 24, 2020