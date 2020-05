The Big Mac is back.

6 McDonald’s restaurants have opened their doors in Dublin.

The branches at East Wall, Artane, Nutgrove, Tallaght, Kylemore Road and Malahide Road are operating a drive through only and there’s a limit of 30 euro per car.

New safety measures are in place and a limited menu is available due to fewer staff returning to work.

McDonald’s closed all of its branches in the UK and Ireland on March 23rd due to Covid-19 – it says it hopes to have all restaurants open by next month.